NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

NTV Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 235,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 247,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 85,122 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

