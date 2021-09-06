NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.74 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $2.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $11.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.99. 1,813,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,404. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.22. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 197,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after buying an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

