NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.22. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $121,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,118,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,361,000 after acquiring an additional 266,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

