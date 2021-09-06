OIN Finance Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $187,954.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00143710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.57 or 0.00794543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047431 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.