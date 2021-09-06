Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $320.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho upped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $289.67.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after acquiring an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.