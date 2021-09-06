Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Hits $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $383.35 million and approximately $67.80 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00067172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00141542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00785805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,671,358 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

