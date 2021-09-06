Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $126,000 Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 51,445 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 116,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of HYT opened at $12.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.