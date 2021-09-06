Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 21,257 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,257 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter.

VVR opened at $4.40 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

