OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSB. Barclays lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

Get OSB Group alerts:

Shares of OSB Group stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 503 ($6.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,530. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 482.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 468.43. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 519.50 ($6.79).

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.