Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total value of $1,324,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at $213,521,719.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,884,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,611,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,747,347 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $149.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

