Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,262,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,380,000 after purchasing an additional 763,783 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,111,000 after purchasing an additional 506,555 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

