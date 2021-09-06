Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,054 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 78.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $193.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,167,816 shares of company stock worth $2,196,985,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.80.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

