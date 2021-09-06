Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,569 shares of company stock valued at $37,866,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

