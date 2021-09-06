Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

CONE opened at $80.70 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

