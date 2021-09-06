Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO opened at $59.44 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $59.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.