Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OR opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 207.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0437 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.