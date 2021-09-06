PAC Protocol Hits Market Cap of $159.36 Million (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $159.36 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00009414 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,368,072,282 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

