Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.55. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.69.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $19,162,726. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $468.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $468.44.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

