Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 19 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MELI shares. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,946.01 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,681.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,558.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

