Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,723 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $49.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

