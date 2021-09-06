Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $99,689,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BP by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BP by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

NYSE BP opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.