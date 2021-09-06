Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,779,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

