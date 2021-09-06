Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE GIS opened at $57.77 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.