Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after purchasing an additional 178,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

