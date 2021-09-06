Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GBCI opened at $52.48 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

