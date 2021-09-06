Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $230,000 in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRNT. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

KRNT stock opened at $136.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.94 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $137.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

