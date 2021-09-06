Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $237,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,492,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,770.45 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.