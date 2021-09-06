Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $242,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,736,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. Wedbush increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $74.96 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.