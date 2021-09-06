Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.02.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

