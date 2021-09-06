PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,822.65 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. PAX Gold has a market cap of $330.42 million and $11.71 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,822.65 or 0.03534232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00069557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00798795 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 181,286 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.