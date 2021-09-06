Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Lowered by Robinson Value Management Ltd.

Robinson Value Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.9% of Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Robinson Value Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.