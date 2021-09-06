PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.7% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $289.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

