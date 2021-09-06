PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

