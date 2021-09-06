PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Increased by CCLA Investment Management Ltd

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $85,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,978. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average is $268.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

