Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,800. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

