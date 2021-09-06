Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $164,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,267.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,781 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $719,831. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEGA stock opened at $142.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 889.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

