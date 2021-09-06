Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after buying an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $225.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

