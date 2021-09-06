Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

