Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 480,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,608,000 after buying an additional 889,952 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 305,238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.62 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

