Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 236 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,310,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 31,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 24,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.68. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

