Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 783 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $163.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

