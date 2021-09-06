Penta Hits Market Cap of $2.39 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Penta has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $24,130.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Penta has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00122565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00810325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047308 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.