Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 311.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 707,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for about 2.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $8,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 8.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 18,773,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,331,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 141.86%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

