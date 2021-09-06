PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Head-To-Head Survey

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get PetroQuest Energy alerts:

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08 Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.49 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.63

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Occidental Petroleum 4 6 9 1 2.35

Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16%

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for PetroQuest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroQuest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.