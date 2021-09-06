Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE remained flat at $$46.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

