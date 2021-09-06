Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0377 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $514.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00207284 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.23 or 0.07403727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,964.69 or 0.99794962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.38 or 0.00955196 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 62,805,164 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

