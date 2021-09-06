Phantomx (PNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,686.24

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $33,686.24 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.40 or 0.00496444 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002768 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.45 or 0.00998026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

