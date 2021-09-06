Pine Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Pine Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 7th. Pine Technology Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:PTOCU opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. Pine Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTOCU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,904,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,630,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,188,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.