Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Hits $3.33 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $1,702.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00496473 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002741 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.66 or 0.01004097 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000072 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,782,774 coins and its circulating supply is 430,522,338 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.