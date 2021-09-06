Pizza (PIZZA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $236,929.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 6th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $236,929.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00038650 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008769 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $614.05 or 0.01190861 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.